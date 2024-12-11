12 Days of Christmas at Allevity - Aberdeen

Dec 11, 2024 - Dec 22, 2024

Unwrap the gift of our 12 Days of Christmas Special! Join us for festive fun with two special offers as we celebrate the season. From December 11-22, get $5 Free Bonus Cash for every $15 Game Card purchased. Plus, you can get 3 hours of Unlimited Attractions and a $17 Arcade Game Card for only $28. We hope you enjoy this special gift, and we can’t wait to see you at Allevity this holiday season!