12 Days of Christmas at Allevity - Aberdeen
Dec 11, 2024 - Dec 22, 2024
Unwrap the gift of our 12 Days of Christmas Special! Join us for festive fun with two special offers as we celebrate the season. From December 11-22, get $5 Free Bonus Cash for every $15 Game Card purchased. Plus, you can get 3 hours of Unlimited Attractions and a $17 Arcade Game Card for only $28. We hope you enjoy this special gift, and we can’t wait to see you at Allevity this holiday season!
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Dec 11, 2024 - Dec 22, 2024 During normal operating hours.
12 Days of Christmas Special at Allevity.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.