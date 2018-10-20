12th Annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair - Rapid City
Oct 20, 2018 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come visit shop and sample from several vendors including: Turn And Burn Custom Cuts, Dazzling Colors, Heart Works Crafts, LeRoy's Custom Crafts, @This & That Crafts, Chalk Couture, Handmade Soaps by Shaylee, Wildburger Designs, Pilamya jewelry, Xpress Threads, Woodworking by Leonard Birtch, Cozy Creations, Crow's Nest Creations, Wood Crafts, Norwex, Damsel in Defense - Terresah's Damsel page, Jenn Renner, Mary Kay Consultant, Melissa - The Tupperware Connection, Tastefully Simple, Pampered Chef, Gold Canyon Candles, Thirty-One Gifts, Scentsy, Crotchet crafts, Plexus, Color Street, Magnabilities Independent Consultant - Darcey Segatti West, AVON, Retro Inc, KG Candles, LuLaRoe, Keychains, scarves hats & other crotchet works, Exclusively Wired and MANY more!!
|Location:
|West Middle School
|Map:
|1003 Soo San Dr, Rapid City, SD 57702
|Phone:
|605-787-6760
|Email:
|j7renner@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/2293950030883798/
All Dates:
Many unique items including clothing, handmade wall decor, beauty products, crafts, candles, crotchet works , cooking items and somuch more! You don't want to miss this!
