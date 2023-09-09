13th Annual Fall Junk Fest at the Nest
Sep 9, 2023 - Sep 10, 2023
The event is held on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, from 830am to 3pm and the event is held rain or shine. There will be multiple very talented artisans in one convenient location selling their amazing treasures. You will find vintage items, antiques, refurbished treasures, repurposed items, Fall decor, handcrafted jewelry and much, much more. Lunch will be available from 1030am to 2pm so bring your appetites.
|Location:
|Junk Fest at the Nest
|Map:
|3720 S River Bluff Rd, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/JunkfestatthenestSD
All Dates:
Sep 9, 2023 - Sep 10, 2023 this is a one day event
