150th Anniversary - Alcester
Jul 19, 2019 - Jul 20, 2019
Hymn sing, kids’ games, burying of the time capsule, softball game, food, live music and worship service.
|
Location:
|
|Big Springs Baptist Church and Alcester-Hudson Elementary
|
Map:
|
|
Alcester, SD 57001
|
Phone:
|
|
605-934-2377
