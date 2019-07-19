Share |

150th Anniversary - Alcester

Jul 19, 2019 - Jul 20, 2019

Hymn sing, kids’ games, burying of the time capsule, softball game, food, live music and worship service.


Location:   Big Springs Baptist Church and Alcester-Hudson Elementary
Map:   Alcester, SD 57001
Phone:   605-934-2377

All Dates:
Jul 19, 2019 - Jul 20, 2019

Hymn sing, kids’ games, burying of the time capsule, softball game, food, live music and worship service.
Big Springs Baptist Church and Alcester-Hudson Elementary
Big Springs Baptist Church and Alcester-Hudson Elementary 57001 Alcester, SD 57001

Search All Events By Day

July (2019)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable