15th Annual Galena Ghost Town Walk-Galena
Jun 8, 2019 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Self-guided walk, mining stories and barbecue with live music. Photos and interpreters around town will tell you stories of our gold and silver mining camp. Food and T-shirt sales and other donations go to the Galena Historical Society to continue restoration and revitalization of the historic 1882 schoolhouse and cemetery. Just outside of Deadwood.
|Location:
|Historic 1882 Galena Schoolhouse
|Map:
|Galen Rd, Galena, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-645-6517
|Website:
|http://www.galenaschoolhouse.org
All Dates:
Jun 8, 2019 9:00 am - 2:00 pm BBQ starts at 11:00 am
Walk, Learn & Relive History. 1 to 5 mile self guided trek at your own pace. BBQ and live music.
