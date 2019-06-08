Share |

15th Annual Galena Ghost Town Walk-Galena

Jun 8, 2019 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Self-guided walk, mining stories and barbecue with live music. Photos and interpreters around town will tell you stories of our gold and silver mining camp. Food and T-shirt sales and other donations go to the Galena Historical Society to continue restoration and revitalization of the historic 1882 schoolhouse and cemetery. Just outside of Deadwood.


Location:   Historic 1882 Galena Schoolhouse
Map:   Galen Rd, Galena, SD 57732
Phone:   605-645-6517
Website:   http://www.galenaschoolhouse.org

All Dates:
Jun 8, 2019 9:00 am - 2:00 pm BBQ starts at 11:00 am

Walk, Learn & Relive History. 1 to 5 mile self guided trek at your own pace. BBQ and live music.

