15th Annual Pheasant Fest- Plankinton
Aug 16, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019
SATURDAY-August 17th
10:00 AM Museum Tours (Aurora County Historical Museum & Sweep Van Dyke Hotel
10:00 AM Craft Fairs @ Plank Inn & Commerce Street Grill
12:00 PM Kiddie Parade
12:15 PM Kid Games & Events (Turtle Races, Sidewalk Chalk Contest, Touch the Fire Truck and Ambulance
2:00 PM Community Bingo @ Plankinton Senior Center
MAIN EVENT GATES OPEN 5:00 PM with KMIT LIVE ON LOCATION
$10.00 per person and 11 and under FREE
6:00 PM - Pheasant Feed: Food by local business until gone
FREE bounce house and kids entertainment
7:00 PM The Great Calamity Medicine Show by CAHOOT Physical Theatre
8:00 PM LIVE MUSIC - Todd Keiffer LIVE
SUNDAY- August 18th
Softball Tourney
|Location:
|Plankinton, South Dakota Main Street
|Map:
|Main Street, Plankinton, SD 57368
|Phone:
|605-942-7781
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/PlankintonServiceClub
All Dates:
Aug 16, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.