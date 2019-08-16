Share |

15th Annual Pheasant Fest- Plankinton

Aug 16, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019

SATURDAY-August 17th

10:00 AM Museum Tours (Aurora County Historical Museum & Sweep Van Dyke Hotel

10:00 AM Craft Fairs @ Plank Inn & Commerce Street Grill

12:00 PM Kiddie Parade

12:15 PM Kid Games & Events (Turtle Races, Sidewalk Chalk Contest, Touch the Fire Truck and Ambulance

2:00 PM Community Bingo @ Plankinton Senior Center

MAIN EVENT GATES OPEN 5:00 PM with KMIT LIVE ON LOCATION
$10.00 per person and 11 and under FREE

6:00 PM - Pheasant Feed: Food by local business until gone
FREE bounce house and kids entertainment

7:00 PM The Great Calamity Medicine Show by CAHOOT Physical Theatre

8:00 PM LIVE MUSIC - Todd Keiffer LIVE



SUNDAY- August 18th

Softball Tourney


Location:   Plankinton, South Dakota Main Street
Map:   Main Street, Plankinton, SD 57368
Phone:   605-942-7781
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/PlankintonServiceClub

