16th Annual Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair - Rapid City
Oct 21, 2023 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
We'll have great vendors for you to get gifts, pampering and so much more! Tastefully Simple, Chalk Couture, Color Street, Quilts By Pam, Mary Kay, Kvanvig Kuchen and Crafts, Piece by Piece Treasures, Park Lane, Stampin Up, KG Candles, Dazzling Colors, DJ's Creations, Scentsy, My Soaps By Kathy Danforth, Magnabilities, Dakota Rustic Creations, Dakota Flags, Xpress Threads, Thirty-one Gifts, Usborne Books, Elysian Clothing, Prairie Rose Creations - wreaths, Amanda's Crafts & More, Kramers Birdhouses, handmade blankets, handmade jewelry, handmade soaps and so much more! Plus come support Black Hills Road Trip of Hope!
All Dates:
Shopping, sampling and fun with over 30 vendors!
