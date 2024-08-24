16th Annual Xtreme Event Challenge - Sioux Falls

Aug 24, 2024

Saddle Up! It’s time again for the McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge. Featuring only the most jaw dropping, xtreme, action-packed events of rodeo – Barrel Racing, Mutton Busting and the Northern Bull Riding Tour! Get a chance to see some of the fastest barrel racers and best bull riders in the country butting heads and battling it out for cash prizes and the honor of being crowned the Xtreme Event Challenge Champion.



This will be the 16th Annual Xtreme Event Challenge to be held in our outdoor Leo P. Flynn Memorial Arena at McCrossan Boys Ranch. All proceeds will go to support the quality programs for at-risk youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch.



Lasso up some tickets and check out the Sioux Falls area’s most action-packed outdoor rodeo. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate and there are many opportunities for sponsorships and program ads. We also have many fun vendors to shop from. Don’t clown around and miss the fun! For more information or advanced tickets contact the Development Office at (605) 339-1203. Tickets will also be available at Haegle’s Western Store and Sioux Falls Running’s Stores.



Attention future cowboys and cowgirls, we will again have Mutton Busting! The toughest sport on wool! If your children would like to participate please register in the crow’s nest before the show the evening of the event. We will draw the names of 10 youth to participate this year. Children must be 4 to 8 years old to participate or under 60 lbs. and are required to wear a protective helmet.



Get your tickets here in advance by stopping at Haegle's Western Store, any Sioux Falls Running's Store or the McCrossan Visitor Center. Tickets will also be available at the gates during the event.

