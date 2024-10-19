17th Annual Black Hills Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair - Rapid City
Oct 19, 2024 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
This local favorite will include several area vendors suck as Kvanvig Kuchen, custom metal signs, Stampin Up, Park Lane, Piece by Piece, holiday & home decor, Quilts, Elysian Clothing, Dazzling Colors, Chalk Couture, DJ's Creations, Dakota Laser Works, Wood Crafts, Mary Kay, Tastefully Simple, Scentsy, Dakota Rustic Creations, beautiful handmade jewelry of all varieties, custom tumblers, handmade soaps, crochet crafts, Magnabilities, AVON, jewelry and MANY more!!
|Location:
|West Middle School Community Gym
|Map:
|1003 Soo San Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702
|Phone:
|6055190492
|Email:
|j7renner@yahoo.com
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/share/JJB5RfB3FDnAAQaU/
All Dates:
Oct 19, 2024 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come visit, shop, and sample from several of your favorite vendors!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.