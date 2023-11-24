1880 Train Holiday Express - Hill City
Dec 9, 2023 - Dec 10, 2023
Journey to the North Pole, where Santa waits to get on board. Adults-only cars with spiked hot chocolate available on select days.
|Location:
|Hill City Station
|Map:
|222 Railroad Ave. Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2222
All Dates:
Nov 24, 2023 - Nov 25, 2023
Dec 2, 2023 - Dec 3, 2023
Dec 9, 2023 - Dec 10, 2023
Dec 16, 2023 - Dec 17, 2023
Dec 22, 2023 - Dec 24, 2023
Dec 27, 2023 - Dec 28, 2023
