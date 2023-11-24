Share |

1880 Train Holiday Express - Hill City

Dec 22, 2023 - Dec 24, 2023

 

Journey to the North Pole, where Santa waits to get on board. Adults-only cars with spiked hot chocolate available on select days. 


Location:   Hill City Station
Map:   222 Railroad Ave. Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2222

