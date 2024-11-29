1880 Train Holiday Express - Hill City

Dec 21, 2024 - Dec 22, 2024

 

Journey to the North Pole, where Santa waits to get on board. Adults-only cars with spiked hot chocolate available on select days. 


Location:   Hill City Station
Map:   222 Railroad Ave. Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2222

All Dates:
Nov 29, 2024 - Nov 30, 2024
Dec 14, 2024 - Dec 15, 2024
Dec 21, 2024 - Dec 22, 2024
Dec 23, 2024 - Dec 24, 2024

