1880 Train Holiday Express - Hill City
Nov 26, 2025
Journey to the North Pole, where Santa waits to get on board. Adults-only cars with spiked hot chocolate available on select days.
|Location:
|Hill City Station
|Map:
|222 Railroad Ave. Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2222
All Dates:
Nov 26, 2025
Nov 28, 2025 - Nov 29, 2025
Dec 6, 2025 - Dec 7, 2025
Dec 13, 2025 - Dec 14, 2025
Dec 20, 2025 - Dec 21, 2025
Dec 23, 2025 - Dec 24, 2025
