1880 Train Holiday Express - Hill City

Dec 6, 2025 - Dec 7, 2025

 

Journey to the North Pole, where Santa waits to get on board. Adults-only cars with spiked hot chocolate available on select days. 


Location:   Hill City Station
Map:   222 Railroad Ave. Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2222

All Dates:
Nov 26, 2025
Nov 28, 2025 - Nov 29, 2025
Dec 6, 2025 - Dec 7, 2025
Dec 13, 2025 - Dec 14, 2025
Dec 20, 2025 - Dec 21, 2025
Dec 23, 2025 - Dec 24, 2025

Journey to the North Pole, where Santa waits to get on board. Adults-only cars with spiked hot chocolate available on select days. 
Hill City Station
Hill City Station 57745 222 Railroad Ave. Hill City, SD 57745

Search All Events By Day

November (2025)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable