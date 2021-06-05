18th Annual Wessington Springs Foothills Rodeo
Jun 5, 2021 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Rodeo performances will be 6 PM on June 5, and 2:00 pm on June 6.
|Location:
|Wessington Springs Rodeo Grounds
|Map:
|North end of Town, Wessington Springs, SD 57382
|Phone:
|605-770-5720
|Email:
|foothillsrodeo@wessingtonsprings.com
All Dates:
Jun 6, 2021 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
