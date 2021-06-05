Share |

18th Annual Wessington Springs Foothills Rodeo

Jun 5, 2021 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Rodeo performances will be 6 PM on June 5, and 2:00 pm on June 6.


Location:   Wessington Springs Rodeo Grounds
Map:   North end of Town, Wessington Springs, SD 57382
Phone:   605-770-5720
Email:   foothillsrodeo@wessingtonsprings.com

