1940's Hanger Dance - Sioux Falls

Sep 22, 2018 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Party like it's the 1940's with the sound of big band swing music and dance under the wings of WWII aircraft. Period dress is optional. Swing dance lessons will be provided and appetizers will be served with a cash bar. Visit www.cafjoefoss.com for more info and to purchase tickets.

 

Fee: $15 General Admission; $10 Student ID discount


Location:   Maverick Air Center
Map:   4201 North Maverick Place, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-526-4047
Email:   lsorge8@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.cafjoefoss.com/events

