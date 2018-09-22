1940's Hanger Dance - Sioux Falls
Party like it's the 1940's with the sound of big band swing music and dance under the wings of WWII aircraft. Period dress is optional. Swing dance lessons will be provided and appetizers will be served with a cash bar. Visit www.cafjoefoss.com for more info and to purchase tickets.
Fee: $15 General Admission; $10 Student ID discount
|Location:
|Maverick Air Center
|Map:
|4201 North Maverick Place, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-526-4047
|Email:
|lsorge8@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.cafjoefoss.com/events
All Dates:
Sep 22, 2018 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm
