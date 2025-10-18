1st Annual Girl Scouts Craft and Vendor Fair - Rapid City
Oct 18, 2025 - Oct 19, 2025
Saturday 10/18 from 9a-3p. Variety of crafts and vendors along with concession stand. Money raised from fair will help for girl community service projects and travel. Items include wood burned items, ornaments, bracelets, art, direct marketing and a variety of other items for sale.
|Location:
|Girl Scouts Building
|Map:
|1202 E. Saint Francis St., Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|507-358-8044
|Email:
|Lorithomasson88@yahoo.com
All Dates:
