1st Annual Girl Scouts Craft and Vendor Fair - Rapid City

Oct 18, 2025 - Oct 19, 2025

Saturday 10/18 from 9a-3p. Variety of crafts and vendors along with concession stand. Money raised from fair will help for girl community service projects and travel. Items include wood burned items, ornaments, bracelets, art, direct marketing and a variety of other items for sale.


Location:   Girl Scouts Building
Map:   1202 E. Saint Francis St., Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   507-358-8044
Email:   Lorithomasson88@yahoo.com

All Dates:
Oct 18, 2025 - Oct 19, 2025 Only 10/18 couldn&rsquo;t click end 18th on device. 9a-3p

Variety of crafts and vendors along with concession stand. Money raised from fair will help for girl community service projects and travel.

Girl Scouts Building
Girl Scouts Building 57701 1202 E. Saint Francis St., Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

October (2025)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable