1st Fridays on Main

May 5, 2023 5:00 pm

1st Fridays on Main is a free event for the Mitchell community and surrounding areas to attend.

The event will begin at 5 PM on the first Friday for the months of May, June, July, and September. August’s 1st Friday on Main will be a partnership with Pre-Sturgis Party.

Activities for all ages, venders, live music, and more will have our Main Street a destination for people far and near to Mitchell!