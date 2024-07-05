1st Fridays on Main - Mitchell
Jul 5, 2024
1st Fridays on Main is a free event for the Mitchell community and surrounding areas to attend.
The event will begin at 5 PM.
Activities for all ages, venders, live music, and more will have our Main Street a destination for people far and near to Mitchell!
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Main Street, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|(605) 990-4500
All Dates:
Jul 5, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.