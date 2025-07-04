1st Fridays on Main - Mitchell

Sep 5, 2025

1st Fridays on Main is a free event for the Mitchell community and surrounding areas to attend.

The event will begin at 5 PM.

Activities for all ages, vendors, live music, and food will have our Main Street a destination for people far and near to Mitchell!


Location:   Main Street
Map:   Main Street, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   (605) 990-4500

All Dates:
Jul 4, 2025
Jul 31, 2025
Sep 5, 2025

