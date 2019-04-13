2019 Arts Night Experience - Sioux Falls
Apr 13, 2019 5:30 pm
Join us for the region's premier arts event, an inspiring and important arts fundraising occasion to support the Washington Pavilion's programs and exhibitions. The evening will include a social hour, dinner and auction.
February 1 - March 31 | $125 / individual | $1,250 / table (10 tickets)
Reserve your table today! Call Katharine Hults at 605-731-2377
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/2019-arts-night-standard-pricing
All Dates:
A fundraiser to support Washington Pavilion programs and exhibitions.
