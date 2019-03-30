Share |

2019 Gregory Farm & Home Show

Mar 30, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

We are gearing up for our annual Gregory Farm & Home Show and are looking forward to learning about the newest products on the market. Interested in advertising your product? Booths are $60 for an 8X10 space; tables are additional $10, or you may bring your own!


Location:   Gregory Memorial Auditorium
Map:   222 Main Street, Gregory, SD 57533
Phone:   605-830-9778
Email:   mccance@gwtc.net

All Dates:
Mar 30, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

See the newest products on the market.

Gregory Memorial Auditorium
Gregory Memorial Auditorium 57533 222 Main Street, Gregory, SD 57533

