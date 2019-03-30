2019 Gregory Farm & Home Show
Mar 30, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
We are gearing up for our annual Gregory Farm & Home Show and are looking forward to learning about the newest products on the market. Interested in advertising your product? Booths are $60 for an 8X10 space; tables are additional $10, or you may bring your own!
|Location:
|Gregory Memorial Auditorium
|Map:
|222 Main Street, Gregory, SD 57533
|Phone:
|605-830-9778
|Email:
|mccance@gwtc.net
All Dates:
