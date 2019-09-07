Share |

2019 Hill City Quilt Show & Sale - Hill City

Sep 7, 2019 - Sep 8, 2019

Join us September 7 & 8 from 9am – 4pm daily for this two-day celebration of fabric arts. The show features vendors, demonstrations, prizes, special events, and over 200 beautiful quilts.

A bed-turning and supper will be offered on Saturday night at 5pm. For ticket information, please visit https://hillcityarts.org/events/hill-city-quilt-show

 

Fee: $5


Location:   Hill City School Gyms
Map:   488 E Main Street, HILL CITY, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2810
Email:   info@hillcityarts.org
Website:   http://www.hillcityarts.org/events/hill-city-quilt-show

All Dates:
Sep 7, 2019 - Sep 8, 2019 Daily 9am - 4pm

A celebration of quilting and the fabric arts

Hill City School Gyms
Hill City School Gyms 57745 488 E Main Street, HILL CITY, SD 57745

