2019 Hill City Quilt Show & Sale - Hill City
Join us September 7 & 8 from 9am – 4pm daily for this two-day celebration of fabric arts. The show features vendors, demonstrations, prizes, special events, and over 200 beautiful quilts.
A bed-turning and supper will be offered on Saturday night at 5pm. For ticket information, please visit https://hillcityarts.org/events/hill-city-quilt-show
Fee: $5
|Hill City School Gyms
|488 E Main Street, HILL CITY, SD 57745
|605-574-2810
|info@hillcityarts.org
|http://www.hillcityarts.org/events/hill-city-quilt-show
All Dates:
Sep 7, 2019 - Sep 8, 2019 Daily 9am - 4pm
A celebration of quilting and the fabric arts
