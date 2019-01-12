2019 Open Stage - Hill City
Jan 12, 2019 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Join the Hill City Arts Council for a night of great music at Open Stage, January 12th at High Country Guest Ranch. Doors open at 5:15 pm, buffet at 5:30, and show starts at 6pm.
Performer sign-up begins at 5:15pm and will be limited to 15 performers, 10 minutes each.
Admission is free, and audience's freewill donations support arts scholarships and art education grants for local kids.
Come on out and be a part of the hottest thing going on a winter Saturday night!
High Country Guest Ranch
12138 Ray Smith Dr
Hill City, SD 57745
|Location:
|Dakota Hall at High Country Guest Ranch
|Map:
|12138 Ray Smith Dr, HILL CITY, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2810
|Email:
|info@hillcityarts.org
|Website:
|http://www.hillcityarts.org/events/open-stage
All Dates:
A winter showcase of regional performers
