2021 AUTUMN FESTIVAL, AN ARTS AND CRAFTS AFFAIR

Nov 20, 2021 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Hundreds of the nation’s finest artists and crafters display and sell their handcrafted works. Our Arts & Crafts tour of shows are consistently ranked in the Top 100 Shows in the Country by Sunshine Artist Magazine. An hourly gift certificate winner, plenty of food & drink, lots of family fun, and free parking!

November 19-21

Show hours:
Friday 11am to 9pm
Saturday 9am to 7pm
Sunday 10am to 5pm

Admission:
Adults $9
Seniors $8
Children Under 10 are Free
*Your paid admission is good all weekend long with our hand stamp!


Location:   Sioux Falls Convention Center
Map:   1101 N. West Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   402-331-2889
Website:   http://www.hpifestivals.com

All Dates:
Nov 19, 2021 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nov 20, 2021 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nov 21, 2021 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

