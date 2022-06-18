2022 Brookings Kite Festival
Jun 18, 2022 - Jun 19, 2022
The Brookings, South Dakota Kite Festival is a free community event for all ages.
Ride your bike, fly a kite, view massive demonstration kites and so much more!
|Location:
|Fishback Soccer Complex
|Map:
|1100 20th St S, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|(605) 692-7444
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/brookingssdkitefestival
All Dates:
Jun 18, 2022 - Jun 19, 2022 10:00am to 4:00pm
