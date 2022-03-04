2022 Home & Garden Show
Mar 4, 2022 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
See the latest for your home, yard and living space!
There is no admittance fee to attend the community Show!
The Holum Expo Building is located at the Brown County Fairgrounds, north of Aberdeen, SD.
|Location:
|Brown County Fairgrounds
|Map:
|Holum Expo Building is located at the Brown County Fairgrounds
|Phone:
|605-225-2055
|Email:
|rachel@aberdeenhba.com
All Dates:
Mar 4, 2022 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Mar 5, 2022 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 6, 2022 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
