2023 Golf Classic for Kids - Hartford

Jun 21, 2023 - Jun 22, 2023

Nice weather is around the corner and that means it is time to start thinking about golf! We are excited to announce that our 2023 McCrossan Boys Ranch Golf Classic for Kids is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21st at Central Valley Golf Course in Hartford (noon shotgun start). It’s sure to be a day filled with friendly competition, fun games and lots of prizes. So get your four-some together today and get registered! If you cannot find a group, you may also sign up individually, and we will pair you up with other individuals who like to golf too. It’s sure to be a fun-filled day! If you are interested in sponsoring a golf team, golf hole or donating a prize, please contact Dustin Brouwer or Christy Menning in the Development Office at (605) 339-1203. We hope to see you all on June 21st!