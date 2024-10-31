2024 Feargrounds Haunted House: HALLOWEEN NIGHT - Sioux Falls

Oct 31, 2024 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Join us for the 2024 Jaycees Feargrounds "Asylum at the Feargrounds" Haunted House! Order tickets online to save $5. Ticket sales at gate end at 9:30 p.m.

 

Fee: $17-10


Location:   W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds
Map:   100 N Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Website:   https://jayceesfeargrounds.com/

All Dates:
