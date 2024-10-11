2024 Feargrounds Haunted House - Sioux Falls
Oct 26, 2024 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Join us for the 2024 Jaycees Feargrounds "Asylum at the Feargrounds" Haunted House! Order tickets online to save $5. Ticket sales at gate end at 11:00 p.m.
Fee: $17-10
|Location:
|W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds
|Map:
|100 N Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Website:
|https://jayceesfeargrounds.com/
All Dates:
Oct 11, 2024 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Oct 12, 2024 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Oct 18, 2024 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Oct 19, 2024 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Oct 25, 2024 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Oct 26, 2024 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm
