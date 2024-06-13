2024 Summer Patio Sessions - Fort Pierre
Jun 20, 2024 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Drifters is bringing you LIVE MUSIC this summer with our Summer Patio Sessions, every Thursday from 6 - 9! Enjoy covers and originals from talented artists from across the state.
Huge round of applause going out to our Sponsors! Their support helps us bring in these incredible artists at no cost to you!
+ First Dakota National Bank
+ Brakke Financial Services
+ Acrisure
+ Lee Real Estate
+ Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore
May 30 | Luke Graves
June 6 | Tristen Schofield
June 13 | High Strung
June 20 | Mark Joseph
June 27 | James Van Nuys
July 4 | Judd Hoos
July 11 | Humbletown Band
July 18 | Nemo Yacht Club
July 25 | Randy McAllister
August 1 | Bodhi Linde
August 8 | Kate Ridder
August 15 | Molly Dowling
August 22 | Black River Revue
August 29 | Tanner Johns
|Location:
|Drifters Bar & Grille
|Map:
|325 E. Hustan Ave, Fort Pierre, SD 57532
|Phone:
|(605) 220-5014
|Email:
|emily@driftersbarandgrille.com
|Website:
|http://driftersbarandgrille.com
