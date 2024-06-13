2024 Summer Patio Sessions - Fort Pierre

Aug 15, 2024 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Drifters is bringing you LIVE MUSIC this summer with our Summer Patio Sessions, every Thursday from 6 - 9! Enjoy covers and originals from talented artists from across the state.

Huge round of applause going out to our Sponsors! Their support helps us bring in these incredible artists at no cost to you!

+ First Dakota National Bank

+ Brakke Financial Services

+ Acrisure

+ Lee Real Estate

+ Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore

May 30 | Luke Graves

June 6 | Tristen Schofield

June 13 | High Strung

June 20 | Mark Joseph

June 27 | James Van Nuys

July 4 | Judd Hoos

July 11 | Humbletown Band

July 18 | Nemo Yacht Club

July 25 | Randy McAllister

August 1 | Bodhi Linde

August 8 | Kate Ridder

August 15 | Molly Dowling

August 22 | Black River Revue

August 29 | Tanner Johns