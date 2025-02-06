2025 FamFest - Pierre

Feb 6, 2025 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Make and take activities
Community booths
Games for kids

Hosted by Oahe Child Development Center and South Dakota Family Engagement Center


Location:   Northridge Plaza
Map:   1615 N Harrison Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?org_id=SDDC&eventid=150844

All Dates:
