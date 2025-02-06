2025 FamFest - Pierre
Feb 6, 2025 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Make and take activities
Community booths
Games for kids
Hosted by Oahe Child Development Center and South Dakota Family Engagement Center
|Location:
|Northridge Plaza
|Map:
|1615 N Harrison Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?org_id=SDDC&eventid=150844
All Dates:
