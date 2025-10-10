2025 Feargrounds Haunted House - Sioux Falls

Oct 23, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join us for the 2025 Jaycees Feargrounds "Face Your Phobias at the Feargrounds" Haunted House! Order tickets online to save $5. Ticket sales at gate end at 11:00 p.m. Ticket Link: https://jayceesfeargrounds.com/tickets/

 

Fee: $12+/person


Location:   W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds
Map:   100 N Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   605-215-1031
Website:   https://jayceesfeargrounds.com/

All Dates:
Oct 10, 2025 - Oct 11, 2025 Times: 7:00â€¯PM - 11:30â€¯PM each day
Oct 17, 2025 - Oct 18, 2025 Times: 7:00â€¯PM - 11:30â€¯PM each day
Oct 23, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Throwback Thursday
Oct 24, 2025 - Oct 25, 2025 Times: 7:00â€¯PM - 11:30â€¯PM each day
Oct 30, 2025 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Oct 31, 2025 7:00 pm - 11:59 pm Halloween Night
Nov 1, 2025 7:00 pm - 11:59 pm Blackout Night

