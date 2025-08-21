2025 HPOCA National Summer Show - Madison

Aug 21, 2025 - Aug 24, 2025

Make plans now to attend and be part of this huge Prairie Village event. It’s three and a half big days featuring parades, the largest flea market in the area, steam and horse threshing, machinery demonstrations, truck and tractor pulls, train and carousel rides, free musical entertainment, exhibits, food and family fun.

 

Fee: $5.00


Location:   Prairie Village
Map:   45205 SD - 34, Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   612-979-3500
Email:   TracyHPOCA@gmail.com
Website:   https://www.hartparroliver.org/

All Dates:
Aug 21, 2025 - Aug 24, 2025

Make plans now to attend and be part of this huge Prairie Village event. It’s three and a half big days featuring parades, the largest flea market in the area, steam and horse threshing, machinery demonstrations, truck and tractor pulls, train and carousel rides, free musical entertainment, exhibits, food and family fun.   Fee: $5.00
Prairie Village
Prairie Village 45205 45205 SD - 34, Madison, SD 57042

Search All Events By Day

August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable