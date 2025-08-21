2025 HPOCA National Summer Show - Madison
Aug 21, 2025 - Aug 24, 2025
Make plans now to attend and be part of this huge Prairie Village event. It’s three and a half big days featuring parades, the largest flea market in the area, steam and horse threshing, machinery demonstrations, truck and tractor pulls, train and carousel rides, free musical entertainment, exhibits, food and family fun.
Fee: $5.00
|Location:
|Prairie Village
|Map:
|45205 SD - 34, Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|612-979-3500
|Email:
|TracyHPOCA@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.hartparroliver.org/
All Dates:
Aug 21, 2025 - Aug 24, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.