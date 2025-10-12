2025 Jaycees Feargrounds Kids Day - Sioux Falls

Oct 12, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Kid’s Day is back at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on October 12 from 2–4 p.m.! This Halloween carnival is just for kids 12 and under (with one parent per child). Enjoy games, inflatables, Mister Twister, princesses, reptiles, candy and more—a safe and spooky celebration for the whole family! Kid’s Day is held rain, snow or shine, so be sure to dress for the weather. No refunds will be given.



Discounts:

With Canned Food Donation for the Food Pantry:

$9 (Only one (1) discount per person. Limit 3 cans.)



With Canned Dog Food Donation for the Humane Society:

$8 (Only one (1) discount per person. Limit 3 cans.)





Fee: $10/per person (One (1) adult gets in free, per paid child.)