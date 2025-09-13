2025 Kuchen and Harvest Festival - Delmont

Sep 13, 2025 - Sep 14, 2025

The 2025 Twin Rivers Old Iron has been hosting the harvest festival for over 20 years. Each year the club selects a feature brand of farm equipment. The feature brand for this year is International Harvester.



All types of equipment and vehicles are welcome to show and go through the parades. We still invite all makes of equipment to the show every year. If you want to show it, please bring it. We like the original paint as well as the restored.



The Delmont Historical Society has recently joined the TROI festival for their Kuchen sales at the Farm.



Members work very hard to support the club by affordable lunch stand sales and a pedal tractor raffle. Find us on Facebook and our website. See you in September 1/4 mile West of Delmont. Camping available