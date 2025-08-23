2025 McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo - Sioux Falls

Aug 23, 2025 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Get ready for an evening of high-adrenaline action at the McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo, held in conjunction with the Northern Bull Riding Tour! Join us Saturday, August 23rd at the Leo P. Flynn Outdoor Arena for thrilling events including Bull Riding, Barrel Racing, and Mutton Busting. Cheer on top competitors as they compete for the title of Xtreme Event Challenge Champion. With an expected crowd of 2,500–3,000 spectators, this family-friendly event is one you won’t want to miss. All proceeds support the boys at McCrossan Boys Ranch, a place of hope and healing for youth facing life’s toughest challenges.
Check out our Facebook event for more details!

 

Fee: $5 in advance for kids, $15 in advance for adults (increased prices for gate tickets)


Location:   McCrossan Boys Ranch
Map:   47135 260TH ST, SIOUX FALLS, SD 57107
Phone:   605-339-1203
Email:   jacinda.biberdorf@mccrossan.org
Website:   http://www.mccrossan.org

