2025 McCrossan Golf Classic for Kids - Hartford

Jun 18, 2025

Nice weather is just around the corner, and that means it's time to start thinking about golf. We’re excited to announce the 2025 McCrossan Boys Ranch Golf Classic for Kids, taking place on Wednesday, June 18th at Central Valley Golf Course in Hartford, with a noon shotgun start. It’s sure to be a day full of friendly competition, fun games, and plenty of prizes. Now’s the perfect time to gather your foursome and get registered. Don’t have a group? No problem—you can also sign up individually, and we’ll pair you with other golf enthusiasts. If you’re interested in sponsoring a golf team, a hole, or donating a prize, please contact Dustin Brouwer or Christy Vastenhout in the Development Office at (605) 339-1203. We hope to see you out on the course June 18th!