2025 RASDak Black Hills to Badlands Journey

May 31, 2025 - Jun 6, 2025


Bicycle Ride Across South Dakota                      
RASDak 2025 Black Hills to Badlands Journey
www.rasdak.com | www.facebook.com/rasdakbiketour

Tour Coordinator
Kasey Abbott (605) 360-8039
Sioux Falls SD
rasdakbiketour@gmail.com

Media Coordinator 
Martha Fagg (605) 202-9398
Vermillion SD
mf2613@aol.com


For Immediate Release: 

South Dakota’s bicycle tour RASDak (Ride Across South Dakota) is celebrating its 12th tour by giving bicyclists the opportunity to ride the majestic South Dakota Black Hills and Badlands.
 
On May 31, 2025, cyclists from all over the US and beyond will gather at Hermosa School in Custer County, SD. The 328 mile loop journey will have overnight stops at Hill City, June 1; Hot Springs, June 2; Red Cloud Indian School, June 3; Martin, June 4; and the Badlands, June 5. The ride returns to Hermosa School on June 6.  

Registration for RASDak is limited, and full-week and single-day riders are welcome. Registered riders receive on-route support and camping accommodations. Food and rest stops are provided along the way, usually by local groups as fundraisers. Registration and full route information is available at rasdak.com. 

 

Fee: $Weeklong registration is $210


Location:   Black Hills and Badlands
Map:   SD
Phone:   605-360-8039
Email:   Rasdakbiketour@gmail.com
Website:   http://Rasdak.com

All Dates:
May 31, 2025 - Jun 6, 2025

Rasdak is a nonprofit dedicated to bringing in tourism South Dakota. It is in its 12 year. All proceeds are donated to worthy community projects within the state.

Black Hills and Badlands
Black Hills and Badlands SD

