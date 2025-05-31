2025 RASDak Black Hills to Badlands Journey

May 31, 2025 - Jun 6, 2025



Bicycle Ride Across South Dakota

RASDak 2025 Black Hills to Badlands Journey

www.rasdak.com | www.facebook.com/rasdakbiketour



Tour Coordinator

Kasey Abbott (605) 360-8039

Sioux Falls SD

rasdakbiketour@gmail.com



Media Coordinator

Martha Fagg (605) 202-9398

Vermillion SD

mf2613@aol.com





For Immediate Release:



South Dakota’s bicycle tour RASDak (Ride Across South Dakota) is celebrating its 12th tour by giving bicyclists the opportunity to ride the majestic South Dakota Black Hills and Badlands.



On May 31, 2025, cyclists from all over the US and beyond will gather at Hermosa School in Custer County, SD. The 328 mile loop journey will have overnight stops at Hill City, June 1; Hot Springs, June 2; Red Cloud Indian School, June 3; Martin, June 4; and the Badlands, June 5. The ride returns to Hermosa School on June 6.



Registration for RASDak is limited, and full-week and single-day riders are welcome. Registered riders receive on-route support and camping accommodations. Food and rest stops are provided along the way, usually by local groups as fundraisers. Registration and full route information is available at rasdak.com.

Fee: $Weeklong registration is $210