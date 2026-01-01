2026 Governor's Conference on Tourism Awards Night Gala - Pierre
Jan 22, 2026
Each year during the annual South Dakota Governor's Conference on Tourism, awards are presented to members or organizations that have made outstanding contributions to South Dakota's visitor industry.
|Location:
|Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center
|Map:
|920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-773-3301
All Dates:
Jan 22, 2026
