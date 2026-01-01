2026 Governor's Conference on Tourism Awards Night Gala - Pierre

Jan 22, 2026

Each year during the annual South Dakota Governor's Conference on Tourism, awards are presented to members or organizations that have made outstanding contributions to South Dakota's visitor industry.


Location:   Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center
Map:   920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-773-3301

All Dates:
Jan 22, 2026

Each year during the annual South Dakota Governor's Conference on Tourism, awards are presented to members or organizations that have made outstanding contributions to South Dakota's visitor industry.
Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center
Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center 57501 920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

January (2026)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable