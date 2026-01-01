2026 Governor's Conference on Tourism - Pierre

Jan 20, 2026 - Jan 22, 2026

The marquee event celebrating and kicking off another year of great industry success is almost here: the 2026 South Dakota Governor's Conference on Tourism. Once again, Travel South Dakota is offering a great lineup of awesome general session speakers and engaging breakout sessions, along with enjoyable evening events and valuable networking opportunities.

We look forward to getting together in Pierre and hope you can join us. You are encouraged to register as soon as possible to ensure your spot at the conference (and don't forget to make your lodging reservations now, too).


Location:   Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center
Map:   920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-773-3301

All Dates:
