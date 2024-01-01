2026 Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest - Paradise Ahead - Sioux Falls
Apr 9, 2026 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
The McCrossan Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest is turning up the heat and bringing the tropics to Sioux Falls! Join us on Thursday, April 9 at the Sioux Falls Arena for an unforgettable night of island-inspired fun in support of the boys at McCrossan Boys Ranch.
Guests will kick off the evening with a lively Jimmy Buffett tribute, followed by the breathtaking Polynesian Paradise Dancers, featuring jaw-dropping performances. Enjoy tropical photo opportunities, don your best island attire, and indulge in a fabulous meal and island-inspired drinks throughout the night.
Don’t just dream of paradise—experience it. Mark your calendar for one of the hottest and most exciting events of the year, all for a great cause!
Fee: $125
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Arena
|Map:
|1201 N W Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|6053391203
|Email:
|jacinda.biberdorf@mccrossan.org
|Website:
|https://my.onecause.com/event/organizations/44bf4be6-5e76-4871-a611-bf60d0b700c7/events/vevt:0cc86fcd-517e-4567-865d-853bd1ae408d/preview/home/story
All Dates:
Apr 9, 2026 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.