2026 Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest - Paradise Ahead - Sioux Falls

Apr 9, 2026 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

The McCrossan Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest is turning up the heat and bringing the tropics to Sioux Falls! Join us on Thursday, April 9 at the Sioux Falls Arena for an unforgettable night of island-inspired fun in support of the boys at McCrossan Boys Ranch.

Guests will kick off the evening with a lively Jimmy Buffett tribute, followed by the breathtaking Polynesian Paradise Dancers, featuring jaw-dropping performances. Enjoy tropical photo opportunities, don your best island attire, and indulge in a fabulous meal and island-inspired drinks throughout the night.

Don’t just dream of paradise—experience it. Mark your calendar for one of the hottest and most exciting events of the year, all for a great cause!

 

Fee: $125


Location:   Sioux Falls Arena
Map:   1201 N W Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   6053391203
Email:   jacinda.biberdorf@mccrossan.org
Website:   https://my.onecause.com/event/organizations/44bf4be6-5e76-4871-a611-bf60d0b700c7/events/vevt:0cc86fcd-517e-4567-865d-853bd1ae408d/preview/home/story

All Dates:
Apr 9, 2026 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

The McCrossan Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest is turning up the heat and bringing the tropics to Sioux Falls! Join us on Thursday, April 9 at the Sioux Falls Arena for an unforgettable night of island-inspired fun in support of the boys at McCrossan Boys Ranch.Guests will kick off the evening with a lively Jimmy Buffett tribute, followed by the breathtaking Polynesian Paradise Dancers, featuring ...
Sioux Falls Arena
Sioux Falls Arena 57104 1201 N W Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104

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