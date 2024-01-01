2026 Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest - Paradise Ahead - Sioux Falls

Apr 9, 2026 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

The McCrossan Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest is turning up the heat and bringing the tropics to Sioux Falls! Join us on Thursday, April 9 at the Sioux Falls Arena for an unforgettable night of island-inspired fun in support of the boys at McCrossan Boys Ranch.



Guests will kick off the evening with a lively Jimmy Buffett tribute, followed by the breathtaking Polynesian Paradise Dancers, featuring jaw-dropping performances. Enjoy tropical photo opportunities, don your best island attire, and indulge in a fabulous meal and island-inspired drinks throughout the night.



Don’t just dream of paradise—experience it. Mark your calendar for one of the hottest and most exciting events of the year, all for a great cause!

Fee: $125