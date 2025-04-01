20th Anniversary First Friday Celebration - Sioux Falls
Apr 1, 2025 - May 3, 2025
Eastbank Art Gallery is an association of local and regional artists in Sioux Falls. Founded in 2004 by a group of distinguished individuals who wished to have an active, artist owned and led resource in Sioux Falls. The gallery continues to be staffed and led by our juried artist members. Over the years we have had many guests and members representing art throughout our region. Our celebration is First Friday, on April 4th, starting at 5:30 pm with artists present. Current and former artists are creating artwork based upon the number 20. The show continues through the month of April.
|Location:
|Eastbank Art Gallery at 8th & Railroad Center
|Map:
|401 E. 8th St unit 116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-977-2667
|Email:
|eastbankartists@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://eastbankgallery.com
All Dates:
Apr 1, 2025 - May 3, 2025 Gallery is closed on Sunday and Monday. First Friday begins at 5:30 on April 4th.
Eastbank Art Gallery is celebrating their 20th anniversary with a First Friday event and a show continuing through the month of April.
