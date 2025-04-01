20th Anniversary First Friday Celebration - Sioux Falls

Apr 1, 2025 - May 3, 2025

Eastbank Art Gallery is an association of local and regional artists in Sioux Falls. Founded in 2004 by a group of distinguished individuals who wished to have an active, artist owned and led resource in Sioux Falls. The gallery continues to be staffed and led by our juried artist members. Over the years we have had many guests and members representing art throughout our region. Our celebration is First Friday, on April 4th, starting at 5:30 pm with artists present. Current and former artists are creating artwork based upon the number 20. The show continues through the month of April.