24th Annual Members Exhibition "A Celebration of Light"
Aug 23, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019
Please see our website for more information about the NPWS. We also sponsor workshops. Suz Galloway is our judge and instructor for the 24th event (2019)
|Location:
|The Dahl fine Arts Center
|Map:
|713 7th Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-381-5237
|Email:
|Dgreinicke@hotmail.com
|Website:
|http://Northernplainswatercolorsociety.com
All Dates:
Aug 23, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019 Opening and reception time for the public...August 23, 2019 5-7 pm at the Dahl Fine Arts Center.
Our annual Watercolor show that features our member's paintings. Opening date and reception free to the public is August 23, 2019. The show runs until October 19th.
