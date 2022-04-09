Share |

252nd Beethoven Birthday Bash

Apr 9, 2022 7:30 pm

Bruce Knowles, Conductor with featured Guest Artist -- Anton Nel, pianist
 
Performing Arts Center Historic Theatre

Map:   601 Columbus Street Rapid City 57709
Phone:   605-394-1786
Email:   bhso@rapidnet.com
Website:   https://www.bhsymphony.org/252nd-beethoven-birthday-bash

All Dates:
