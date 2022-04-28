Share |

26th Annual Black Hills Dance Festival

Apr 30, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 pm

Black Hills Dance Festival is the premier Swing Dance/Country/Latin/Line Dance fun and social dance event of the Dakotas. 

It is a weekend of dance workshops, dance performances, coupled with fun social dancing. Learn from our professional instructors and capture the fun and excitement of the weekend as a participant or spectator. 

This event is for experienced and non-experienced dancers. 


Location:   The Monument
Map:   444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-209- 3346 or 605-484-1054
Website:   https://blackhillsdancefestival.com/event-information

All Dates:
Apr 28, 2022 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Apr 29, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Apr 30, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 pm

Black Hills Dance Festival is the premier Swing Dance/Country/Latin/Line Dance fun and social dance event of the Dakotas.  It is a weekend of dance workshops, dance performances, coupled with fun social dancing. Learn from our professional instructors and capture the fun and excitement of the weekend as a participant or spectator.  This event is for experienced and non-experienced dancers. 
The Monument
The Monument 57701 444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

April (2022)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable