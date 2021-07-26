27th Anniversary Celebration - Aberdeen
Jul 26, 2021
Thunder Road in Aberdeen is celebrating 27 years of family fun! July 26th - 29th, we're celebrating by offering $27 3-hour wristbands! Wristbands include go-karts, mini-golf, bumper boats, and Laser Maze Challenge/ Beam Buster. The wristbands will be available for purchase from 1-7pm, with the park open until 10pm.
|Location:
|Thunder Road Aberdeen
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-8541
|Email:
|aberdeen@thunderroad.info
All Dates:
