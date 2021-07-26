Share |

27th Anniversary Celebration - Aberdeen

Jul 26, 2021

Thunder Road in Aberdeen is celebrating 27 years of family fun! July 26th - 29th, we're celebrating by offering $27 3-hour wristbands! Wristbands include go-karts, mini-golf, bumper boats, and Laser Maze Challenge/ Beam Buster. The wristbands will be available for purchase from 1-7pm, with the park open until 10pm.


Location:   Thunder Road Aberdeen
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-8541
Email:   aberdeen@thunderroad.info

All Dates:
Jul 26, 2021

Thunder Road Aberdeen
Thunder Road Aberdeen 57401 Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401

