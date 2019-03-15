Share |

28 Below Fat Bike Race/Ride/Tour - Savoy

Mar 15, 2019 - Mar 16, 2019

Celebrate the last weekend of winter with a 30-mile fat bike race/ride on snowmobile trails.


Location:   Spearfish Canyon Lodge
Map:   10619 Roughlock Falls Road, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-641-4963
Email:   ridgeriders@blackhills.com
Website:   http://www.28below.com

Celebrate the last weekend of winter with a 30-mile trip through the heart of Spearfish Canyon.

Spearfish Canyon Lodge
10619 Roughlock Falls Road, Lead, SD 57754

