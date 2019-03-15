28 Below Fat Bike Race/Ride/Tour - Savoy
Mar 15, 2019 - Mar 16, 2019
Celebrate the last weekend of winter with a 30-mile fat bike race/ride on snowmobile trails.
|Location:
|Spearfish Canyon Lodge
|Map:
|10619 Roughlock Falls Road, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-641-4963
|Email:
|ridgeriders@blackhills.com
|Website:
|http://www.28below.com
All Dates:
