28 Below Fatbike Race
Mar 11, 2023
The 28 Below Fatbike race is a 50k lolly-pop loop with around 2,800 ft of climbing. It is the only race in the Black Hills that is permitted to take place on groomed snowmobile trail. Although the race takes place in mid March, the snow conditions tend to hold in the high country of the hills. This course will test your will and winter riding skill. It is challenging, and very remote, so we ask that you come prepared, with some experience fatbiking in winter conditions.
|Location:
|Spearfish Canyon Lodge
|Map:
|10619 Roughlock Falls Rd, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-3435
|Website:
|https://www.28below.com/
All Dates:
Mar 11, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.