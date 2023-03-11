28 Below Fatbike Race

Mar 11, 2023

The 28 Below Fatbike race is a 50k lolly-pop loop with around 2,800 ft of climbing. It is the only race in the Black Hills that is permitted to take place on groomed snowmobile trail. Although the race takes place in mid March, the snow conditions tend to hold in the high country of the hills. This course will test your will and winter riding skill. It is challenging, and very remote, so we ask that you come prepared, with some experience fatbiking in winter conditions.